Donation made to Jackson Hospital's Infusion Center
  Updated
Hospital officials say a recent gift was made possible by a major donor’s contribution, specifically earmarked to benefit the Infusion Center, to Jackson Hospital Foundation.

 JACKSON HOSPITAL, PROVIDED

Jackson Hospital Foundation Vice President Jill Miller recently presented a check in the amount of $21,000 to Jackson Hospital’s Infusion Center.

Hospital officials say the gift was made possible by a major donor’s contribution to Jackson Hospital Foundation specifically earmarked to benefit the Infusion Center.

The donation provided for the purchase of 10 Home Infusion Pumps, an Infusion Chair, Dinemap Blood Pressure Machine and a Baxter IV Pump. The Jackson Hospital Infusion Center cares for those patients receiving chemotherapy, hematology treatments, blood transfusions, and other medications.

“The Infusion Center is so pleased to receive such a wonderful donation of equipment,” Ronni Bowen, Senior Vice President of Clinic Operations, commented. “We pride ourselves in providing top of the line infusion equipment and a comfortable environment for our patients. This amazing gift is so appreciated.”

