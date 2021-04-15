Donofro speaks to American Legion in Marianna

District 3 Jackson County Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr. spoke to the American Legion Post 100 group Tuesday, outlining some of the challenges and opportunities currently before the local government.

Among them, he said, are those presented in trying to make the most and best use of Endeavor, a 1,078-parcel of land that the state turned over to the local government for its use a few years after the old Dozier School for Boys closed.

With damage from Hurricane Michael ramping up that challenge because of the damage it caused there, the opportunity it presents for job creation and new cultural assets, like a convention center and a museum that will showcase the history of the county, outweigh the problems. Grants and other assistance from state and federal sources, he said, are helping with the challenges.

With most demolition of unsuitable buildings and storm debris cleanup now accomplished one the site, he said, focus is sharpening on the goal of setting up one of the key new assets planned for the property: A transition center for young people with autism as they age out of school and embark on their independent adult lives.

He’s hoping it will be open within in a year or two, on a small scale at first but eventually as a major such center for this region and well beyond it.