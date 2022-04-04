Donor adds $1,000 to tip award in Marianna murder

An anonymous friend of Angella Taunton has added $1,000 to the CrimeStoppers reward available to anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever stabbed and killed her daughter, Heather Foulks.

The 24-year-old was found dead in a wooded area off Hawk Road in Marianna on March 15, 2021.

Tauton said her daughter’s death certificate reflects that she died of at least one stab wound to the chest.

But she knows little more than that as law enforcement officials continue their investigation into the murder.

She doesn’t believe her daughter ever frequented the area where her body was found, and is at a loss as to what could have happened.

Heather, she said, had had some drug problems in the past but had really put that behind her and was straightening out her life so that she could be at her best for her young children.

Taunton is hoping that the influx of more dollars into the available CrimeStoppers reward, which puts it now at $2,000, will help bring someone forward with information that could help law enforcement find Heather’s killer or killers.

Taunton is raising her daughter’s son, who is now 6. He has questions, she said, and she wants answers for him, as well as for her daughter’s daughter, who is just slightly older and lives with her father in another state but remains an important part of her life.

Heather’s son says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up so he can find out who killed his mom, she said.

She’s hoping the reward will help law enforcement give him that answer long before he’s an adult.

The money comes from a man who wishes to remain nameless here, but the two became acquainted soon after Heather’s death. He reached out on social media after she posted some things about her loss. He has daughters of his own, she said, and that connection framed the friendship they would develop over the months to come.

This is not the first time Taunton has lost a child: In 2018, her daughter Kristen Martin, of Marianna, died in a Blountstown traffic crash at the age of 19. Martin’s fiancé also died in that accident. Taunton said Heather was 21 at the time and had a hard time accepting that her sister was gone. “She always said, ‘They’re not dead; they just went away on vacation,'” Taunton said of Heather’s initial reaction. “She didn’t really want to believe it.”

Taunton lost her own mother when she was just 13, to a terminal liver disease.

So she knows perhaps better than most what it is like to lose a parent at such a young age. She’s hoping the pain of her grandchildren’s loss will be tempered in some way if justice is brought to bear on their mother’s killer. She’s also hoping it will bring her some peace of mind, as well.

She said her faith in God has been her strength in the ordeal and that she also has faith that someone out there knows the truth and will come forward not just for the reward but also because their heart will be stirred to share what they know.

“I think it would help me because I just want to find out what happened to my child, and why. My grandson talks about her a lot and has a lot of questions. He needs those answers and my granddaughter needs them, too. We know God and we believe in his power to touch a heart. I go to church and I believe God was with her. That helps me get through it. But this addition to the reward, I hope the news of it will reach the right person here at the anniversary of her death and put it on their mind and heart to the point that they can come forward to do the right thing.”

CrimeStoppers can be reached at 850-526-5000. It is a place where anonymous tipsters can share what they know, and where arrangements are made for them to pick up their reward anonymously should their tip lead to the arrest and prosecution of the guilty party.