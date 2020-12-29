Donors help youth football program feed kids on Jan. 2

The non-profit Jackson County Youth Football program, also known as the Jackson County Predators travel club, will be feeding hundreds of young people in Jackson County on Jan. 2, 2021, at Madison Street Park.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

The organization expects to be able to feed close to 300 individuals, according to founder and owner Eddie Klotz. He said several businesses contributed donations in order to make it possible.

Parents must bring their children to the event to receive a plate for the youngsters.

Contributors include Robert Arnold from Innovative Charities; Penello's Italian Cuisine; Sonny's BBQ; the Interstate 10 Waffle House; Register's Meat Company; Beef O’ Brady’s; and Peoples Funeral Home, and well as many volunteers with the organization.

Klotz credited Jackson County Predators Vice President Tiffanie Jenkins for coming up with the idea and helping bring it to fruition.

“As a nonprofit organization giving back to the community that helps us so much is a honor for JCP,” Klotz said in a press release about the upcoming event.