Double fatality in Calhoun County

Two drivers died as the result of a head-on collision around 3 p.m. on July 31 in Calhoun County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release that the 42-year-old female driver from Buena Vista, Georgia, was northbound on State Road 73 when she veered left into the path of a southbound pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old Clarksville man.

Authorities say the man took evasive action when she crossed the center line but was unable to avoid the crash.

After impact, the SUV spun counter-clockwise until it overturned on its left side. It came to rest on its left side on the west shoulder of the road, facing southwest.

The pickup came to final rest on the west shoulder of the road facing southwest.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene. Soon after, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at Ascension Sacred Heart hospital.