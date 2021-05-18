Dozens work on Women Build 2021

On Friday, May 7, a team of approximately 80 volunteers descended on Chipola Street and took one home from foundation to fully framed, including interior walls. On site during the build was Chipola Habitat Homeowner Partner Tracee Tanner, who was quoted in the release.

“It has taken me a long time to get to where I am today, I’ve worked very, very hard,” Tanner said. “I have lost everything due to poor choices. I was able to, over the years, get back on my feet by the grace of God only, and being able to hold down a job. I had nothing. Habitat has given me hope. Habitat has given many others hope and will continue to do so. The hearts of the workers of Habitat make me want to give to others and continue to be a help to those in need.”

At the inaugural advocacy luncheon preceding the build, Julie Shiyou-Woodard, President and CEO of SmartHome America, and Alexandra Carey, FORTIFIED Market Development Manager at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, delivered a keynote address focused on the critical role resilient homes play in maintain a thriving community, the release stated.