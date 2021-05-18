Dozens work on Women Build 2021

More than 80 women rolled up their sleeves to work and opened their checkbooks to give during this year’s Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Women Build event on May 6-7.
Featuring an advocacy luncheon and build day, the event was dedicated to raising awareness of, and helping fulfill, the need for safe and affordable housing in Jackson and Washington counties.
Habitat leadership said in a press release that “the event also provided an opportunity for women to unite, leverage their influence, expertise, advocacy and social networking.” They also put their muscles to work for the cause by helping build one of four Habitat homes now under construction on Chipola Street in Marianna. Working under the supervision of Chipola Habitat’s construction team, they did a variety of construction tasks, like framing, installing flooring, installing cabinets, painting, and landscaping.
The volunteers that attended the luncheon made $30 contributions for tickets to it, and a $20 build registration was paid by those working the project physically. Or, a combination fee of $50 got them into both events and yielded them an event t-shirt.
This was the second year Chipola Habitat has hosted the Women Build project.
The release went on to assert that the event was “made even more important as women have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, from job loss to evictions and foreclosures. According to data from The National Women’s Law Center, 80 percent of U.S. jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women.”
On Friday, May 7, a team of approximately 80 volunteers descended on Chipola Street and took one home from foundation to fully framed, including interior walls. On site during the build was Chipola Habitat Homeowner Partner Tracee Tanner, who was quoted in the release.
“It has taken me a long time to get to where I am today, I’ve worked very, very hard,” Tanner said. “I have lost everything due to poor choices. I was able to, over the years, get back on my feet by the grace of God only, and being able to hold down a job. I had nothing. Habitat has given me hope. Habitat has given many others hope and will continue to do so. The hearts of the workers of Habitat make me want to give to others and continue to be a help to those in need.”
At the inaugural advocacy luncheon preceding the build, Julie Shiyou-Woodard, President and CEO of SmartHome America, and Alexandra Carey, FORTIFIED Market Development Manager at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, delivered a keynote address focused on the critical role resilient homes play in maintain a thriving community, the release stated.
“Chipola Habitat takes pride in building beyond-code and implementing measures that provide lifelong affordability for our homeowners,” said Carmen D. Smith, Executive Director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity. “I was so excited to have Julie and Alex from Smart Home America share with us how very important quality, climate resilient residential construction is to ensure sustainable communities. At Habitat, we're building stronger and better. We define affordability by the measure of long-term benefits, not simply the cost of construction.”
The project also helped inspire a whole new effort.
Habitat launches #ONSITESATURDAYS following Women Build
Chipola Habitat hopes to extend the fellowship created during the Women Build as the organization launches #ONSITESATURDAYS, a program which invites the community to participate in the construction of homes on an ongoing basis.
Speaking on the new program, Smith said, “We are thrilled to launch this new volunteer initiative. We hope the community will take advantage of the opportunity to build connections and learn new skills.”
Those interested in participating in #ONSITESATURDAYS can find out more information and register at ChipolaHabitat.VolunteerHub.com or reach out to Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator Shelby O’Connor via email to volunteercoordinator@chipolahabitat.org or by telephone at 850-482-2187, ext. 103.