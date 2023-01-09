 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozier memorial dedication ceremony planned for Friday

  • Updated
State and local leaders will host a dedication ceremony for the Dozier School for Boys Memorial at 1 p.m. Friday, on the grounds of the old now-closed school in Marianna, the campus now being repurposed as a hub of economic and educational focus known as Endeavor.

A press release from the Florida Department of Management Services announced the event.

“From January 1, 1900, to June 30, 2011, the State of Florida operated a reform school in Marianna.

Reports surfacing as early as 1901 describe the brutal and inhumane treatment endured by the boys who attended,” the release states.

“In 2017, the Florida Legislature passed House Bill 7115, establishing the Dozier School for Boys Memorial. The memorial in Marianna is designed to tell the story of the boys who lived and died while at the school,” it continued.

Organizers say that speakers for the event will include state and local administrators as well as former students.

Endeavor is located at 2660 Endeavor Blvd., in Marianna, just off Penn Avenue.

