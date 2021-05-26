Dr. Irma Cruz-White wins Chipola College Kirkland Award

At the beginning of her teaching career at Chipola, Dr. Cruz-White was named as a project NExT Fellow by the Mathematical Association of America. During her two-year fellowship she participated in seminars throughout the United States. She was selected for Reconnect Program from the Center for Dynamic Data Analysis (DyDAn) at Rutgers University and the Legacy of R. L. Moore Conference – An Inquiry Based Learning Conference. She presented her research in Biomedical Mathematics at several conferences and numerous articles reference this research. She was co-author of a paper on “Applications of Computational Homology to Prediction of Treatment Response in Breast Cancer Patients” (DeWoskin, D., Climent, J., Cruz-White, I., Vazquez, M., Park, C., and Arsuaga, J), and this year she is co-author for the paper “Zero Helicity of Seifert Framed Defects” by Sumners, De; Cruz-White, Irma; Ricca, Renzo for publication in the Journal of Physics A: Mathematical and Theoretical.