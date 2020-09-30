Dragons on the scene for Halloween

Spooky October starts tomorrow, and area neighborhoods are getting ready to celebrate the dark holiday that starts a string of fall and winter celebrations.

Whether much trick-or-treating happens or not this year in light of COVID-19, many moms and dads are decorating their lawns and doing what they can to make the run-up to October 31’s Halloween Saturday a festive time.

The lawn at young Owen Vickery’s place in Marianna, for instance, is already decorated with many Halloween-themed objects. The prize of the family’s Halloween collection is the giant inflatable dragon with glowing red eyes that he got from his maternal grandmother last year.

You might call it the big brother to his other dragon. That one’s a living, breathing and slightly spooky bearded dragon that lives inside his house as a favored pet.

The bearded dragon is not the only pet in the place – the youngster also has a kitten. It’s no black cat, but it’ll still have its place in the Vickery’s Halloween. He’ll be there on Thanksgiving too, and right in the middle of things at Christmas.