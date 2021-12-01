 Skip to main content
Drake, Gainer begin legislative delegation sessions
Drake, Gainer begin legislative delegation sessions

Drake and Gainer

In this Floridan file photo, state Rep. Brad Drake, left, and state Sen. George Gainer listen to speakers during a Jackson County Legislative Delegation meeting, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Marianna.

 MARK SKINNER,

FLORIDAN FILE

Florida Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City) will be in Marianna on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to carry out their annual pre-session Legislative Delegation meeting with the Jackson County community.

It will take place at 11:15 a.m. in Jackson County School Board chambers at 2903 Jefferson Street, Marianna.

“This meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of the 2022 legislative session,” stated a press release from Gainer’s Lead Legislative Aide Andrea Gainey.

“They will also consider and vote on ‘local bills,’ which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county,” the release continued.

“Public testimony during the legislative delegation meetings is welcome. To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Jackson County legislation delegation meeting, please email brad.drake@myfloridahouse.gov or ann.mcgraw@myfloridahouse.gov or contact Representative Drake’s district office at (850) 951-0547 no later than 4 p.m., December 1.”

The two also have upcoming stops planned in Bay, Holmes, Walton and Washington counties.

