Drake, Gainer reset Marianna meeting to Jan. 4

Florida Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City) have rescheduled their annual pre-session delegation meeting in Jackson County, moving it to Jan. 4, 2022.
It will be held at 11:15 a.m. in Jackson County School Board chambers at 2903 Jefferson Street, Marianna.
This meeting, originally scheduled for Dec. 14 of this year, is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the legislative delegation before the start of the 2022 legislative session. Drake and Gainer will also consider and vote on whether to move forward with presentation of “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.
Public testimony during the legislative delegation meetings is welcome. To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Jackson County legislation delegation meeting, email brad.drake@myfloridahouse.gov or ann.mcgraw@myfloridahouse.gov or contact Representative Drake’s district office at (850) 951-0547.