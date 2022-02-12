Drive-by birthday celebration will mark Bowles' 100th

Her mother, she said, had a special way with cakes and often cooked those for neighboring children’s birthdays in her childhood. After Edwards was grown and living elsewhere, Bowles was still looking after the kids in the neighborhood and even took people in to stay with her when they needed shelter. More than one college student found that under her roof.

Edwards said her mother lived by the Golden Rule and taught her children to live by that principle as well.

“She’s a sweet mom and a loving and caring person,” she said of her mom. “You never see her upset. She taught us to treat others as we’d want them to treat us.”

She and husband Ben were well known here for a time not just in the neighborhood but through the Sunday morning gospel music program they hosted for years on WTOT, spinning records for fans and making local church announcements. They worked together, Jackie said, to meet their shared life goals. She can’t remember her parents ever arguing. They were well matched in temperament, she said, and in their commitment to living Christian lives.