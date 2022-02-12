Drive-by birthday celebration will mark Bowles' 100th

A drive-by birthday celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10:45 a.m. to help Irene Bowles celebrate her 100th year.
She and her late husband, Ben Bowles Sr., raised their children in their block house near St. James AME Church in Marianna.
The drive-by line-up will be on Cedar Street near the cemetery on that road, and then proceed down Cedar toward Penn Avenue. Bowles will be watching the parade from Cedar Street.
Although she now lives with daughter Jackie Edwards in Tallahassee, displaced temporarily because of Hurricane Michael damages, she hopes to start coming back here for monthly weekend stays soon, and the family is trying to help make that happen for her.
“I’d rather be in Marianna. That’s home,” Bowles said. She has nine living children. One, William, died at the age of 18 in the act of trying to save someone else from drowning in Merritt’s Mill Pond. The others, daughters Jackie, Carolyn, Hazel, and Shirley, and sons Hyriam, Howard, James Martin, Jimmy Devann, and Ben Jr., range in age from 84 to 60.
Jackie’s the baby of the family.
She remembers cooking alongside her mother and being put in charge of the meals every other week for a time in her youth. She and a brother alternated that duty, and dishwashing fell to the other on the week one was cooking with their mother or own their own.
Her mother, she said, had a special way with cakes and often cooked those for neighboring children’s birthdays in her childhood. After Edwards was grown and living elsewhere, Bowles was still looking after the kids in the neighborhood and even took people in to stay with her when they needed shelter. More than one college student found that under her roof.
Edwards said her mother lived by the Golden Rule and taught her children to live by that principle as well.
“She’s a sweet mom and a loving and caring person,” she said of her mom. “You never see her upset. She taught us to treat others as we’d want them to treat us.”
She and husband Ben were well known here for a time not just in the neighborhood but through the Sunday morning gospel music program they hosted for years on WTOT, spinning records for fans and making local church announcements. They worked together, Jackie said, to meet their shared life goals. She can’t remember her parents ever arguing. They were well matched in temperament, she said, and in their commitment to living Christian lives.
Her father could play guitar and piano and he also sang. He was part of a gospel band himself and once in a while he’d sing solos on the radio show but mostly stuck to playing recorded spiritual-style gospel performed by others. His own musical talent was most often put to use at church. And Irene had her own roles in the church, as well.
She gets back to Jackson County for services when she can, and plans to attend at her home church, New Liberty Hill Baptist in Bascom, on her birthday weekend. She’s a life-long member there and has seen roughly five pastors at its helm over the decades.
She served on the usher board and the women’s mission board. Her husband was head of an usher union made up of ushers from several churches in the area.
The couple did all those things while raising their large family but made sure their own kids were a focus of their lives. At Christmas, they’d assemble a personal basket for each child with fruit, nuts and candy, and each of their youngsters would get at least two gifts on Christmas Day. “They’d try to get what you really wanted,” Edwards recalled.
Jackson County is beloved by Mrs. Bowles her for another reason: It’s also home to her favorite fishing holes and she’d like to cast a line again here sometime soon. She fished with cane poles back with Jackie was a child, and spent a lot of time trying for bream and other fish at Lake Seminole. Jackie says it’s hard to get her mother off the water once she arrives—she’d stay all day if she could.
Her daughter’s expecting an argument when she tries to call it a day on their next fishing trip.