Drive on to help victims of Hurricane Laura

The Marianna Police Department is asking the community’s help in donations for the law enforcement officers and their families that were affected by Hurricane Laura on August 27.
“On October 10th, 2018, the Marianna Police Department was affected by Hurricane Michael. Shortly thereafter, officers and staff received items that assisted them while getting through that tough time. It is now our time to give back to those who gave to us,” MPD Chief Hayes Baggett said in a press release about the drive.
Officers with the Marianna Police Department will be taking these items to law enforcement personnel in Louisiana on Wednesday, September 16. Those wishing to donate through this effort should have their items to MPD headquarters, 2890 Green Street, by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15.
If you need help getting them there, contact Captain Tyler Scarborough at 850-526-3125 to make further arrangements.
Below are items that are needed by the law enforcement community in Louisiana.
Flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies, industrial trash bags, basic medical supplies, tarps, roofing nails, tools, blankets, diapers, baby wipes, formula, towels, air mattresses, and Gatorade. No food or clothing are being accepted at this time.
If you need any further information, contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125.
