Drive-thru party set for retired local educator turning 100
Annie B. Gibson will be honored with a drive-thru celebration on the occasion of her 100th birthday.

 GIBSON FAMILY, PROVIDED

Many former students of life-long Marianna resident and retired educator Annie B. Gibson say they never forget her impact on them and will be among those celebrating her 100th birthday in a drive-thru celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Her 1970 eighth-graders at Jackson County Training School are among those who benefitted from being under her tutelage, a former student says, and that class has organized the drive-through. It is open to all in the community.

Although not mandatory for the drive-thru celebration, well-wishers should feel free to decorate their vehicles with signs, balloons and streamers.

“This is a time to recognize Mrs. Gibson’s longevity, her life-long contributions to the community, and her impactful education of many generations of scholars,” said Sharon McMillion, celebration committee chair.

Line-up for the celebration starts at 2:30 p.m. on the west side of Oak Street. The drive-thru begins at 3 p.m. Marianna Area Chapter 39 of the Buffalo Soldiers will be Grand Marshals for the event.

According to McMillion, the class has a goal of collecting at least 100 birthday cards to be presented to Gibson. Those unable to attend the drive-thru celebration can still participate by sending a card or well wishes to: Annie B. Gibson, c/o Sharon McMillion, P.O. Box 1543, Marianna, FL, 32447.

