Driver, children seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

A driver and several of her juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday evening in Calhoun County.

The driver and all passengers are residents of Blountstown, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Authorities say the 26-year-old driver was driving a sedan southbound on Calhoun County Road 275 near NW Shuman Ferry Road around 6 p.m., when the vehicle traveled on to the west shoulder. The driver then steered back to the left and then overcorrected back to the right. The sedan began to spin clockwise and travel back onto the west shoulder.

The left side of the van collided with a ditch and began to overturn as it travelled in a southwesterly direction. An 8-year-old female passenger and a 6-year-old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle in the course of events. The 8-year-old was listed as having serious injuries and the 6-year-old as having critical injuries.

The undercarriage of the car ultimately collided with a tree, the 8-year-old collided with wood stumps and the 6-year-old collided with a tree. The car came to final rest on its right side facing west.

The other passengers, a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, were listed as having serious injuries.

The FHP report indicated that charges are pending in the case.