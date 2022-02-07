Driver dies after U.S. 90 crash in Holmes County

A 74-year-old Westville man has died after being critically injured in a one-vehicle traffic crash in Holmes County around 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 7, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say he was driving a pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 90 and negotiating a left curve when the vehicle traveled onto the south shoulder, then overcorrected back to the left. This caused the truck to spin counterclockwise on the shoulder, officials said, and the truck began to overturn.

The driver was ejected as it was overturning. The truck came to final rest on the south shoulder facing north and the driver came to final rest on the south shoulder facing west.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office, Washington County EMS, Westville and Ponce De Leon Volunteer Fire Departments.