Driver seriously injured in Jackson County crash

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer rig was seriously injured in a Jackson County traffic crash on Jan. 21, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials report that a 19-year-old Sneads man was driving a small pickup truck east on I-10 on the 130 mile marker onramp around 7 p.m. and attempting to merge onto eastbound I-10. Vehicle 2, as a semi tractor trailer with double trailers was traveling east on I-10 in the outside lane.

The driver of the pickup attempted to merge into traffic and failed to yield the right-of-way to the semi, officials said. “This action caused the front of (the pickup) to collide with the right side of (the semi),” officials reported.

After initial collision, the semi spun clockwise and overturned, with its rear trailer coming to rest in the center median. The front trailer and semi tractor came to rest in the roadway, blocking both eastbound lanes.

The pickup came to final rest in the outside eastbound lane of I-10.

Officials said the semi truck was hauling buckets of sealant and the contents were spilled into the median.