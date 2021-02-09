Drivers charged after Fairview Road crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 66-year-old driver from Panama City was charged with violation of right-of-way after he reportedly drove an SUV into the path of a pick-up truck being driven by a 15-year-old Alford girl on Monday.

The ensuring crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. in Jackson County on County Road 167 (Fairview Road) near Laramore Road. Official say the Panama City man had been traveling on Laramore Road, had stopped at the Laramore/Fairview stop sign, and, then began to make a left turn onto Fairview having failed to see the northbound pickup traveling on Fairview.

The teen driver of the truck was charged after the crash with driving against learner’s permit restrictions. She and a 15-year-old male passenger, also of Alford, received minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the SUV suffered no injuries.