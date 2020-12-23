 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drivers detoured after U.S. 90 accident in Grand Ridge
0 comments

Drivers detoured after U.S. 90 accident in Grand Ridge

  • 0

A Bainbridge, Georgia man was seriously injured when the 7,500-gallons of fuel he was hauling shifted and caused the tractor-trailer rig he was driving to overturn on U.S. 90 in Grand Ridge on Tuesday.

The accident necessitated a period of detouring for drivers on the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was westbound on U.S. 90 around 12:45 p.m. and was preparing to turn left (south) onto State Road 69 when the incident occurred.

The driver, FHP reported, “stated that he had a green light but there was a truck traveling eastbound and did not appear to be slowing so he kept his speed up to complete his turn. As (the rig) turned in a southerly direction, the 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel in the trailer moved heavily to one side, causing (the rig) to overturn.”

It came to rest on its right side facing south in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90.

The release did not include further medical information regarding the 56-year-old driver of the rig.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 16-18:

Quick Care clinic coming to Alford
Local

Quick Care clinic coming to Alford

  • Updated

Jill Miller, Executive Director of Jackson Hospital Foundation, recently presented a check in the amount of $75,000 to benefit the upcoming Ch…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 12-15:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert