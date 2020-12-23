Drivers detoured after U.S. 90 accident in Grand Ridge

A Bainbridge, Georgia man was seriously injured when the 7,500-gallons of fuel he was hauling shifted and caused the tractor-trailer rig he was driving to overturn on U.S. 90 in Grand Ridge on Tuesday.

The accident necessitated a period of detouring for drivers on the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was westbound on U.S. 90 around 12:45 p.m. and was preparing to turn left (south) onto State Road 69 when the incident occurred.

The driver, FHP reported, “stated that he had a green light but there was a truck traveling eastbound and did not appear to be slowing so he kept his speed up to complete his turn. As (the rig) turned in a southerly direction, the 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel in the trailer moved heavily to one side, causing (the rig) to overturn.”

It came to rest on its right side facing south in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90.

The release did not include further medical information regarding the 56-year-old driver of the rig.