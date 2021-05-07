DVD 'Five days down the Chipola River' on library’s website

“There’s a little bit of magic in a wooden canoe.”

There’s a little bit of magic in the voice of the man that made the observation, too.

Dick Hinson said it as he narrated a 1996 slide show of his 100-mile, five-day canoe trek of the entire Chipola River with good friend Sonny Anderson, just shy of their 60th birthdays in 1986.

Hinson presented it several times to clubs and church groups over the years.

Anderson’s widow, Joanne Anderson, recorded a master copy of it once and since had it converted to a DVD.

And thanks to her generosity, Hinson’s son, Randall, has a copy, as does the Jackson County Public Library System. It was posted for the first time on the library’s website Thursday. It’s there to stay, said Jackson County Library Director Deborah Hynes, ensuring that it will be available for all to enjoy for many years to come.

That rich Dick Hinson baritone rings with authority and knowledge about a river he loved and deeply respected in his lifetime. It brings his essence alive, transporting the listener backward from his death in 2012, at the age of 85, to the days when his was the acknowledged and very present voice of the Chipola.