Early voting continues through Aug. 20

Early voting began Friday in Jackson County, giving voters opportunities through Aug. 20 to cast their ballots ahead of the primary election date of Aug. 23.

The early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Aug. 20, with one exception: On Sunday, Aug. 14, they close at 5 p.m.

Early voting locations are Graceville City Hall, Sneads City Hall and the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections office at 2851 Jefferson St., in Marianna.

Some local races will be decided in this primary since in some all the candidates are of the same party and would not face an opponent in the general election. In those cases, the primary is “universal,” meaning voters’ party affiliation is not a factor in determining their right to cast a ballot in the contest.

The Supervisor of Elections office has that and all other issues worked out in making sure each registered voter gets the appropriate ballot style.