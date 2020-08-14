Early voting ends today

Today is the last day of early voting for the upcoming election. It wraps up at 5 p.m.
According to Jackson County Supervisor of Elections office representative Vicki Farris, 24.1 percent of registered voters had taken advantage of early or mail-in voting as of mid-morning Friday.
To see the latest numbers on voter turnout, visit the elections office website at https://www.jacksoncountysoe.org. The total ballots cast as of 9:50 a.m. were 6,994, of the total 28,970 active voters registered here. The cast ballots so far include 3,470 mail-ins and 3,524 early votes.
The elections website also shows the breakdown by party: As of that time, 3,229 Democrats had cast ballots and 3,590 Republicans had done so.
You’ll also find a breakdown by precinct, date, and location.
In addition to early voting at elections headquarters, voters can do that at Sneads and Graceville city halls today. You don’t have to live in those towns to early-vote there.
By-mail voters must ensure that their ballots are back to the elections office by 7 p.m. on the primary date of Aug. 18. There are drop-boxes at election headquarters and at Sneads and Graceville city halls.
Voting in person on Election Day at your polling place continues to be an option. Although it is not required by law, Stephens asks that, at any voting location, people consider wearing masks. Those will be available on site if someone wants one.
