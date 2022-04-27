 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earth Day party held at Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna

Florida Caverns State Park held an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with roughly 500 people coming out for the day of activities celebrating the planet and its natural resources.

It included information exhibits on Earth’s water and other important assets, educational activities on wildlife rehabilitation more, a tree-planting ceremony, and guided nature walks. The Friends of Florida Caverns had a booth there, and the Jackson County Master Gardeners also had an exhibit.

The Master Gardener crew helps local homeowners in their gardening efforts and are ready resources as spring and summer growing seasons get underway on Earth. There’s a workshop coming on April 30, at a cost of $15, to help in those efforts as well. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Jackson County, located at 2741 Penn Avenue, Marianna. You can register by dropping by in person in advance, or at JacksonCountyHorticulture.Eventbrite.com. Call 850-482-9620 for more information.

And on May 25, Jackson County Extension Office will host a tomato workshop from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will cover the tomato varieties good for North Florida, pest and disease control, best management practice and more. Every participant will go home with a tomato plant. The cost for that event is $5 at the door.

Tags

