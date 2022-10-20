Easter Seals Christmas ornament arrives

This year’s Century 21 Sunny South Properties Christmas ornament has arrived and is now available for purchase.

The money raised from sales of each $20 ornament goes to help Easter Seals. You can call Ouida Morris at 850-526-2891 or at 850-209-4705 to make arrangements to buy and pick one up at a set time at the Marianna office of Century 21 Sunny South Properties, located at 4630 Highway 90.

The ornament tradition goes back several years, and it has raised several thousand dollars locally.

It features the J.J. McCaskill Ford Motor Company, founded 100 years ago this February by John Jett McCaskill and passed down through another generation with some changes on the front end of the business name but always retaining McCaskill as a primary identifier for customers through the lifespan of the business.

The original building was located in downtown Marianna off Lafayette Street, next to the Chipola Hotel and across from the old gazebo in the park, which was slightly east of the existing gazebo. McCaskill had acquired the Ford dealership from W.W. McQuagge and renamed it as he took over in 1922.

McCaskill would also later establish the McCaskill Tractor Company not far away, at the corner of Green and Jackson streets.

The second generation’s ownership of the car dealership commenced when he turned it over to son Dexter McCaskill. The new owner renamed it McCaskill Motor Company, and moved the business farther west on Lafayette, into a new building. Most of the sales and shop staff stayed with him through the move. The building is now home to Chipola Ford.

In 1975, the business became McCaskill-Quigley Ford, Inc. and retained the McCaskill name, even after the passing of Dexter McCaskill at the age of 59.