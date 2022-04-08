 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eat, paint at Compass Lake in the Hills fire department fundraiser

Eat and paint at Hills VFD funddraiser

You can buy burger plates and sign up ahead of time to paint this bunny at an upcoming dinner fundraiser for the Compass Lake in the Hills Volunteer Fire Department. Although the painting party is not part of the fundraiser, it’s being paired with it. The manager of the paint party is a friend of the unit and has in the past given a portion of her profit to the group when she’s used the venue.

 EYE CATCHERS GALLERY, PROVIDED

The Compass Lake in the Hills Volunteer Fire Department kicks off its 2022 fundraising season with an April 16 event starting at 6 p.m.

The team is selling hamburger plates for $8, with two sides and a drink included. The fire house is located at 3085 Nortek Boulevard, Alford.

The dinner is being paired with a painting party that night. The painting event costs $35, with all proceeds going to the vendor, Eye Catchers gallery. The owner of that business will guide participants through the process of duplicating the Easter bunny she painted, or in creating their own variations on the theme.

To register for the painting party, potential participants can do so on Eventbrite.com, searching the site for “Paint Party at Compass Lake in the Hills.”

You can buy dinner on the spot, with no reservations needed.

