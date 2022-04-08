Eat, paint at Compass Lake in the Hills fire department fundraiser

The Compass Lake in the Hills Volunteer Fire Department kicks off its 2022 fundraising season with an April 16 event starting at 6 p.m.

The team is selling hamburger plates for $8, with two sides and a drink included. The fire house is located at 3085 Nortek Boulevard, Alford.

The dinner is being paired with a painting party that night. The painting event costs $35, with all proceeds going to the vendor, Eye Catchers gallery. The owner of that business will guide participants through the process of duplicating the Easter bunny she painted, or in creating their own variations on the theme.

To register for the painting party, potential participants can do so on Eventbrite.com, searching the site for “Paint Party at Compass Lake in the Hills.”

You can buy dinner on the spot, with no reservations needed.