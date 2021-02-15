 Skip to main content
Ebenezer MBC to host Black History Month celebration
Ebenezer MBC to host Black History Month celebration

New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Cottondale will celebrate Black History Month in morning service on Sunday, Feb.28, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Rev. Henry Forward will be the speaker.

A carry-out lunch will be offered immediately after the service.

