Economic incentive guidelines adopted by Jackson County board

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a resolution that sets out general guidelines for use of economic development incentives as they might be offered to businesses looking to locate here.

The county board members and staff have been approached by parties looking for government assistance in one form or another as the businesses consider opening or expanding a location in Jackson County, and board members have also been looking for ways to attract businesses here to provide jobs for local citizens.

But some businesses have been simply talking to individual commissioners as they look for incentive opportunities, and seeking board action based on those informal conversations. At least one such project is actually under consideration at this point.

The man involved was at a recent county meeting and although not on the agenda was called up informally to talk about what he wants — a piece of the Endeavor property on which he wants to build a gas station, and potentially a hotel and restaurant.

Although no paperwork had been submitted to the board for it at that time, one commissioner, Eric Hill, had advocated for it in an earlier meeting suggesting that the property transfer go ahead.