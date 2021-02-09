Economic incentive guidelines adopted by Jackson County board

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a resolution that sets out general guidelines for use of economic development incentives as they might be offered to businesses looking to locate here.
The county board members and staff have been approached by parties looking for government assistance in one form or another as the businesses consider opening or expanding a location in Jackson County, and board members have also been looking for ways to attract businesses here to provide jobs for local citizens.
But some businesses have been simply talking to individual commissioners as they look for incentive opportunities, and seeking board action based on those informal conversations. At least one such project is actually under consideration at this point.
The man involved was at a recent county meeting and although not on the agenda was called up informally to talk about what he wants — a piece of the Endeavor property on which he wants to build a gas station, and potentially a hotel and restaurant.
Although no paperwork had been submitted to the board for it at that time, one commissioner, Eric Hill, had advocated for it in an earlier meeting suggesting that the property transfer go ahead.
Hill has acknowledged that he’d seen only a hand-drawn outline of what the man had in mind at that point, but said he supported it in part because, although the Endeavor property has been sitting available for some time, this was one of the first entities showing serious interest in getting a project on the ground there.
The board had declined to take action at that point, having been advised that it needed to set out a process to help avoid the piecemeal approach in dealing with such proposals.
That proposal, according to board chairman James Peacock, will now have to follow the guidelines adopted Tuesday if the investor remains interested.
The Endeavor property, off Penn Avenue on the west end of Marianna, is expected to be one area of interest to businesses, and the board is keenly interested in seeing development there. The resolution is meant to address how the county could aid in spurring business development there and across the county in a cohesive, consistent way.
Local governments are allowed to spend public funds and resources to attract and retain business enterprises, using dollars and other resources to do things like develop or improving local infrastructure needed at various potential business sites, leasing or conveying real property, and making grants to private enterprises for the expansion of businesses existing in the community or the attraction of new businesses to the community.
County commissioners have expressed interest in such uses of county assets because aiding business entities as it can could lead to more jobs, property value increases that could positively affect the county’s ad valorem income, and further the county’s reputation as a hub of growth in the region.
The board was advised, as the resolution underwent review, that it could consider, in conjunction with the resolution, creating a list of “surplus” properties that the county would consider handing over or leasing to parties as an incentive in such agreements. Such a list, the board was advised, could be useful because such an inventory “limits the scope of the requests you are getting and you are not getting applications related to property the county has no interest in conveying.”
The resolution adopted Tuesday states that, to get whatever incentives are sought, the business would be required to enter into a binding economic incentive agreement in which the business would be obligated to make certain investments. The resolution also establishes a process for the interested businesses to follow, including the submission of an application.
The resolution defines certain terms, such as what constitutes a qualifying economic development project that would be eligible for economic incentives.
“As used herein, the term 'Qualifying Economic Development Project' or 'Project' means any expansion, location, or relocation of a private business enterprise within the County which is expected to generate permanent job opportunities or otherwise contribute to the economic growth and development of the County,” it states. “Residential development shall not be considered a Qualifying Economic Development Project,” it continues.
Although the county wants to encourage residential development on more than 300 acres at Endeavor, state law requires processes for residential-side deals that do not fall within the resolution’s terms.
The resolution authorizes the county “to provide economic development incentives to private enterprises in furtherance of a Qualifying Economic Development Project,” the document reads.
“Such economic development incentives may include, but are not limited to: Developing or improving local infrastructure; Issuing bonds to finance or refinance the costs of capital projects for industrial or manufacture plants; leasing or conveying real property; and making grants to private enterprises,” the resolution continues.
The resolution makes a binding agreement mandatory if the business wishes to take advantage of the incentives. Such agreements would establish the terms and conditions of the incentives agreement, set forth the minimum economic investments that the business would be required to make in accepting the incentives.
The application process is also set out in the resolution, but it uses the language “may” rather than “shall” in some elements relating to what is to be done by whom.
For instance, it says that “Any business that wishes to be considered by the county for economic development incentives in connection with a proposed Qualifying Economic Development Project … may submit an application to the County Administrator’s attention at 2864 Madison Street, Marianna, Florida 32448,” it states. “The County may establish a form application for use by interested applicants,” it continues.
Some elements do include “shall” language.
For instance, the resolution reads, “In the event the County has not established a form application, the applicant shall include, at a minimum, the following information in the application: Business’ name (including legal name of the business and any fictitious business names, i.e. 'Doing Business As,'); address; phone number; email address; Date the business was established; name of a representative or agent authorized to legally bind the business and contact information for same; a description of the plans, intentions, and/or interests of the business with respect to the Qualifying Economic Development Project,” the resolution continues.
The resolution sets out that the description of the plans shall include, but will not necessarily be limited to: the general nature of the project; the business’ anticipated financial investment in the Project; the anticipated number of permanent jobs that will be created and the average wage or salary for same; a timeline for completion of the project; a description of the type of economic development incentives the business is seeking; and request for confidentiality, if desired, pursuant to Section 288.075, Florida Statutes, or other applicable Florida law.
Complete applications will be reviewed by the county administrator, who can seek additional information or clarification from an applicant as necessary.
The resolution talks further about the county’s right to approve or deny use of the incentives sought, about and the administrator’s role in reviewing and potentially taking further action.
“The county’s use of economic development incentives is discretionary and the County administrator is not required to take any action with respect to applications received by the county,” the document states.
“In the event the county administrator determines, in his or her sole discretion, that an application is consistent with the purpose of this resolution and that facilitating the project through the use of economic development incentives is in the best interests of the county, the county administrator is authorized to negotiate a proposed economic development incentive agreement with the applicant for consideration by the board of county commissioners,” it continues. “The county administrator may also seek direction from the board of county commissioners prior to engaging in the negotiation and preparation of a proposed agreement. The county administrator is further authorized to work with the Jackson County Economic Development Committee to review applications and carry out the purposes for which this Resolution was adopted.”
The document takes immediate effect.