Effort on to keep Peacock Bridge landing public

Two large signs, one along the small road leading to the Peacock Bridge Road boat ramp and the other right beside the ramp, give public warning that the asset will soon be closed to the public.

The sign nearest the ramp looks a little different than it did when it was recently first installed — at least one individual has scrawled profane messages blaming Jackson County for that circumstance.

But the county is in fact working with the Northwest Florida Water Management District (NFWMD) in hopes that the local government and that state agency can keep it open. It looks like that will take a significant amount of money —the price of the 164 acres that surround and include that half-acre landing and boat ramp on the Chipola River.

For some 30 years, the owner of the property and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have been in a lease agreement that keeps the small ramp-associated part of the land open to the public, and the Jackson County government participates by maintaining it.

But now the owner wants to sell the entire tract and is not interested in continuing to lease that small section to the Florida FWC.

And that agency isn’t prepared to buy the whole 164 acres.