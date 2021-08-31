Effort on to keep Peacock Bridge landing public

Two large signs, one along the small road leading to the Peacock Bridge Road boat ramp and the other right beside the ramp, give public warning that the asset will soon be closed to the public.
The sign nearest the ramp looks a little different than it did when it was recently first installed — at least one individual has scrawled profane messages blaming Jackson County for that circumstance.
But the county is in fact working with the Northwest Florida Water Management District (NFWMD) in hopes that the local government and that state agency can keep it open. It looks like that will take a significant amount of money —the price of the 164 acres that surround and include that half-acre landing and boat ramp on the Chipola River.
For some 30 years, the owner of the property and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have been in a lease agreement that keeps the small ramp-associated part of the land open to the public, and the Jackson County government participates by maintaining it.
But now the owner wants to sell the entire tract and is not interested in continuing to lease that small section to the Florida FWC.
And that agency isn’t prepared to buy the whole 164 acres.
The lease agreement expires in December.
Jackson County reached out to NFWMD once Florida FWC said it wasn’t in a position to buy it, asking the District to consider purchasing the 164 acres in hopes that could make the roughly half-acre ramp-and-landing a permanent public asset.
According to Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels, that agency’s acquisition division is looking over the option.
It will take hundreds of thousands of dollars to make the landing and ramp a permanent public asset.
It’s the southernmost access point on the Chipola River in Jackson County. The next access lies at Johnny Boy’s landing in Calhoun County, with several more miles of passage for boaters to make before they can disembark the river.
Daniels anticipates, if the District were to acquire it, that the bulk of the land might be planted in longleaf pine and that the county would engage with the District to continue its maintenance of the landing and ramp.
The county has already assured the District it is eager to do so.