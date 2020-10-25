 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EJC Ministerial Association to host annual Thanksgiving service
0 comments

EJC Ministerial Association to host annual Thanksgiving service

  • Updated
  • 0

On Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m., the East Jackson County Ministerial Association will hold its annual Thanksgiving service at Sneads Park by Lake Seminole.

Normally, there is a dinner associated with the service, but due to COVID-19, there will be no dinner this year.

It will also be an outside event. Masks are encouraged, and it is suggested that everyone bring a chair.

There will be an offering taken at the service. Money collected will be used to provide a few scholarships and the baccalaureate service to Sneads High School seniors.  

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 17-20:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 21-23:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert