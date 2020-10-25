EJC Ministerial Association to host annual Thanksgiving service

On Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m., the East Jackson County Ministerial Association will hold its annual Thanksgiving service at Sneads Park by Lake Seminole.

Normally, there is a dinner associated with the service, but due to COVID-19, there will be no dinner this year.

It will also be an outside event. Masks are encouraged, and it is suggested that everyone bring a chair.

There will be an offering taken at the service. Money collected will be used to provide a few scholarships and the baccalaureate service to Sneads High School seniors.