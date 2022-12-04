 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elder critically injured in Calhoun County crash

A 95-year-old Blountstown man was critically injured in a one-vehicle traffic crash on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Calhoun County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Officials say the man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on NW Walter Potts Road and approaching NW Tindall Drive when the truck left the roadway and entered the south shoulder, continuing in a southeasterly direction before colliding with a power pole.

After that collision, the truck continued on the south shoulder, then overturned and came to rest facing northwest in the eastbound lane of NW Walter Potts Road.

