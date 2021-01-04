 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elder seriously injured in Jackson County crash
0 comments

Elder seriously injured in Jackson County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

An 87-year-old Marianna woman was seriously injured in a New Year’s Day accident in Jackson County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Officials say she was driving a sedan northbound on State Road 73 near Solar Road and was traveling around a right curve when she entered the east shoulder and then overcorrected to the left around 10:20 a.m.

The car starting spinning counter-clockwise and traveled onto the west shoulder, then collided with a tree.

FHP was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire Rescue.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police Roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period from Dec. 24– 29:

+5
Home for the holidays at last
Local

Home for the holidays at last

  • Updated

Many local families were left homeless or living in patched-up, make-do conditions when Hurricane Michael came ashore in late 2018 as a Catego…

+8
Crowd bundles for Reagan Jam
Local

Crowd bundles for Reagan Jam

  • Updated

It was held on what was likely the coldest night of 2020, but Saturday’s annual Reagan Jam drew a faithful, bundled crowd to Madison Street Pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert