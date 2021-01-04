Elder seriously injured in Jackson County crash

An 87-year-old Marianna woman was seriously injured in a New Year’s Day accident in Jackson County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Officials say she was driving a sedan northbound on State Road 73 near Solar Road and was traveling around a right curve when she entered the east shoulder and then overcorrected to the left around 10:20 a.m.

The car starting spinning counter-clockwise and traveled onto the west shoulder, then collided with a tree.

FHP was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire Rescue.