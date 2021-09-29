Election 2022: Voters ponder letters

It also invited voters to call her office if they had questions, at 850-482-9652.

But Dunaway wasn’t the only one attempting to reach voters: At roughly the same time her set of 3,300 letters went out to voters that still needed to provide the extra information, a non-profit, non-governmental entity was also mailing letters to voters, some of whom had already completed the necessary updates.

The Center for Voter Information isn’t the only entity that has sent such letters: It happens every year, Dunaway said, and the groups that do so are completely within their legal right to send them since they are pointing voters to the proper election officials.

But because the timing of those letters is corresponding so closely to the timing of Dunaway’s letters right now, it’s prompting alarm for some of the properly registered people that are receiving those from the non-profit organization. The letter sent by that group indicates that it used unspecified public records to arrive at the conclusion that the individual might be in need of proper registration updates.

The mail from The Center for Voter Information included a letter, a voter registration form that anyone can download, and an enclosed postage-paid envelope that was pre-addressed to Dunaway’s office for convenience of the voter.