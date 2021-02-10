Emancipation Day fest set for June 12

The local Emancipation Day Festival is tentatively set for June 12 at the Farms at Two Egg.

Planning is in the early stages and details will be shared by Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest Florida (EDF) founder and president Byron Dickens as they become available.

The event is in association with several May and June observations in Jackson County, which Dickens spearheaded beginning in 2019.

Jackson County Commissioners, for instance, voted unanimously at his request to proclaim May 20 as Emancipation Day in Jackson County and the Jackson County School Board members unanimously signed a resolution declaring May as Freedom Month each year in Jackson County schools.

Freedom Month supports the local observances of Armed Forces Day, Emancipation Day, and Memorial Day.

The Emancipation Day Festival celebrates what is known as “May Day” in Florida and “Juneteenth” in some states. This day commemorates the freedom of African-American slaves at the end of the Civil War and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Dickens helped organize events last year that helped celebrate both those observations.