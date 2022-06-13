Emancipation Day festival held in Two Egg

The 3rd Annual Two Egg Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest Florida was held June 11 and 12 in Two Egg, with a parade and two cooking contests added to the festivities his year.

Author and event organizer Bryon Dickens, president of the festival, said the event was a big success.

There was a barbecue rib cook-off and a “best cake” competition.

The festival commemorates both May 20 and Juneteenth.

More than 30 vendors participated, and support came from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections, Florida Public Utilities, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Tallahassee's Community College's African Drum Ensemble, and others.

Elmore Bryant was the grand marshal for the parade.

After a run-off to break a split tie, the final winner of the Best Cake Competition was Kimberly Hogue. The Best BBQ Rib Competition winner was Harry Jones of Q Masters BBQ.

Appreciation awards were given to the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners for proclaiming May 20 as Emancipation Day for Jackson County and the Jackson County School Board for approving the Freedom Month Resolution.

Also, the Derwin Hazelton Community Service Award was presented to the City of Marianna City Commissioner Travis Ephriam and his wife D'Leisha Ephriam.

The event was capped with the traditional plaiting of the May Pole by the Project S.A.V.E. children. The event was sponsored and supported by Visit Jackson County, Students Working Against Tobacco, and Two Egg TV.