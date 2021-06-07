Emancipation Day Festival is June 12 in Greenwood

The Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest Florida will take place Saturday, June 12 at The Farms at Two Egg, located at 4382 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood. It is being held, in part, to commemorate the freedom of African-American slave at the end of the Civil War.

It begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m.

Darrly E. Train will host, with guest DJ Diamond D spinning music for the event and with live performances by Ira Daniels and Band, John “Johnny Sax” Rose, and Spurgeon McWilliams.

The event is sponsored in part by Students Working Against Tobacco and is being helped along by a Jackson County Tourist Development Council grant to assist in promoting the event. It was founded by Byron Dickens.

“Preserving this rich history is vital to our culture and understanding our pride as American citizens,” says Dickens on the event website.

The website goes on to say further that the festival is meant “to honor, educate, and preserve African-American history through a family-centered community engagement.” Our intent is to allow the Festival to serve as a community builder for our citizens and provide additional economic opportunities for local small businesses. It is our overall goal to preserve this rich history and help further unify the communities of Northwest Florida by understanding and honoring the freedoms of all Americans,” it states.