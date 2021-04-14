 Skip to main content
Endeavor Forward has a big day
  Updated
Syntha Alvarez, left, and son Benjamin Alvarez flank a poster related to the autism transition center being developed at Endeavor, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Marianna. Soon, they settled in to witness the FSU/UF baseball game at a Madison Street Park at a watch party that raised money to support that project.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to recognize April as Autism Acceptance Month, following a presentation by Benjamin Alvarez and his mother, Syntha Alvarez.

The two have been at the forefront of autism support efforts for years, the mother getting involved as she sought to help her now-adult son meet his autism-related challenges. The son read the resolution subsequently approved by the board.

Later that day, the mother and son turned out for the FSU/UF baseball game watch party at Madison Park, an event put on as a fundraiser for Endeavor Forward, the group now raising money to support the pending establishment of an autism transition center at Endeavor, where Benjamin is hoping to be one of the first participants in the program, his mother says. She is president of Endeavor Forward and is also with the Chipola Area Autism Resource Center, Inc.

Historically recognized as Autism Awareness Month, this April saw a change to Autism Acceptance Month. See more on this change and the reason for it in an upcoming edition of the Floridan.

As for the watch party fundraiser, FSU and UF baseball fans competed to see which could contribute the most in connection with that game watch. FSU prevailed in that contest, donating $5,311, but UF was only a bit behind with $3,758. The $9,299 total raised will all go toward helping Endeavor Forward assist in the autism transition center.

As for the game, UF won by a score of 3-2, with a walk-off homerun coming in the 10th inning to seal a tight game that necessitated the extra inning.

