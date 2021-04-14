Endeavor Forward has a big day

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to recognize April as Autism Acceptance Month, following a presentation by Benjamin Alvarez and his mother, Syntha Alvarez.

The two have been at the forefront of autism support efforts for years, the mother getting involved as she sought to help her now-adult son meet his autism-related challenges. The son read the resolution subsequently approved by the board.

Later that day, the mother and son turned out for the FSU/UF baseball game watch party at Madison Park, an event put on as a fundraiser for Endeavor Forward, the group now raising money to support the pending establishment of an autism transition center at Endeavor, where Benjamin is hoping to be one of the first participants in the program, his mother says. She is president of Endeavor Forward and is also with the Chipola Area Autism Resource Center, Inc.

Historically recognized as Autism Awareness Month, this April saw a change to Autism Acceptance Month. See more on this change and the reason for it in an upcoming edition of the Floridan.