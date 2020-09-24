Engine 15 rolls into service for Marianna Fire-Rescue

City officials joined the Marianna Fire-Rescue Department crew in a “Blessing of the Fire Truck” ceremony Thursday to formally bring brand new Engine 15 into service.

The 2020 Pierce Saber replaces a 2001 American LaFrance model. The $500,000 engine was acquired in a grant/loan agreement through the USDA’s Rural Development program. It was custom built over an eight-month period, manufactured in Bradenton, and purchased from Ten-8, with its design elements guided by current and former members of city’s fire team.

It is assigned to the department’s main station at Marianna City Hall.

MFRD Chief Michael Hall thanked city commissioners, City Manager Jim Dean, and the citizens of the town for their support in obtaining the truck, with special thanks also going to Main Street Marianna Executive Director Meghan Holley for arranging the ceremony.

The Marianna High School band was part of that, playing the National Anthem for the occasion. Evangel Church Pastor Levon Pettis led the blessing ritual, and St. James AME Church Pastor Ron Mizer provided the opening prayer.