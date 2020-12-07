Enviva ships 28,000 tons from Cottondale to Japan

Enviva's local plant shipped its first 28,000 tons of wood pellets from Cottondale to Japan from the Port of Panama City last week.
The pellets were manufactured in Cottondale from timber purchased from North Florida landowners. The materials were bound for Japan’s Iwakuni Port.
“Worldwide demand for renewable solutions that can help mitigate climate change right now continues to grow immensely,” said John Keppler, Enviva Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release about the shipment.
“We are very proud of our operations in the Southeast and our export terminals that enable us to safely, stably, and reliably deliver a product that displaces coal and helps countries like Japan meet their climate change goals in the most cost-efficient way while ensuring reliable and dispatchable energy generation. We are honored by the trust and responsibility our Japanese customers have placed in us to be the core supplier of renewable fuels to such an important project mitigating climate change and are privileged to be a part of their success,” he continued.
Sustainable bioenergy provides a viable solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions that is available today and will enable Japan to meet its recently-announced goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050, the release stated. By using sustainable wood pellets instead of coal, heat and power producers in Japan will be able to reduce carbon emissions by more than 85 percent on a lifecycle basis, it continued, providing a significant reduction in emissions for the world's fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitter while also providing grid stability.
This week’s shipment marks the first of many to a global economic powerhouse where demand for a long-term supply of sustainable biomass continues to grow as the economy moves away from fossil fuels, company officials said. Japan’s feed-in tariffs (FiTs) for renewable energy, along with the government’s commitment to shut down or decarbonize 100 coal plants, have enabled more than three million tons of long-term demand for wood pellets to be contracted by Enviva. Most of such agreements with the company’s Japanese customers extend to 2040 and beyond.
Enviva Partners LP is a publicly-traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. It sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through contracts with customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. It owns and operates nine plants in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida.
It exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina as well as from Panama City and other third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia and Mobile, Alabama.
