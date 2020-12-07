Enviva ships 28,000 tons from Cottondale to Japan

Enviva's local plant shipped its first 28,000 tons of wood pellets from Cottondale to Japan from the Port of Panama City last week.

The pellets were manufactured in Cottondale from timber purchased from North Florida landowners. The materials were bound for Japan’s Iwakuni Port.

“Worldwide demand for renewable solutions that can help mitigate climate change right now continues to grow immensely,” said John Keppler, Enviva Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release about the shipment.

“We are very proud of our operations in the Southeast and our export terminals that enable us to safely, stably, and reliably deliver a product that displaces coal and helps countries like Japan meet their climate change goals in the most cost-efficient way while ensuring reliable and dispatchable energy generation. We are honored by the trust and responsibility our Japanese customers have placed in us to be the core supplier of renewable fuels to such an important project mitigating climate change and are privileged to be a part of their success,” he continued.