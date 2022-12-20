Extension of I-10 exit lane at Cottondale begins soon

The Florida Department of Transportation will begin construction in January 2023 to extend the existing exit lane on Interstate 10 eastbound at U.S. 231 in Jackson County, according to a press release from FDOT.

Improvements along the quarter-mile project include extending and widening the existing eastbound exit lane to increase vehicle capacity and improve drainage and safety. Lane closures may occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday throughout the duration of the project.

The speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph during lane closures.

Work is scheduled to be completed in the spring of next year.

Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.