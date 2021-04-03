Faith for all seasons

He buys produce from many different farmers from here to Plant City, working on consignment with some of those providers and himself harvesting some of what he gets from the more local growers. He also grows a little of his own. He doesn’t have time for much farm-tending with all the responsibilities that go with operating his sales point in every season, but this year he planted a very small patch of potatoes outside the shop and was thrilled to find them thriving on a recent check of his little crop.

It put a smile on his face, and made him think of how much his son would have enjoyed harvesting that prize.

He thinks of him, too, as the Chipola men’s basketball team heads to the state playoffs next week. Smith has been a volunteer assistant coach and a mentor for the team since 1999. He had been tapped to play on the squad himself years ago but that dream was dashed in a serious car crash that left him unable to play.

Zach was also into basketball, having finished his first year of high school ball just before the accident that took his life. His father keeps close the black basketball that he’d bought his son. It’s there at JTS, usually stashed in the folding chair that his son used when he was at JTS, along with Zach’s backpack. John dribbles the basketball sometimes, the rhythm drumming like a heartbeat against the asphalt parking lot.