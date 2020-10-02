Fall classes at Chipola College to go virtual after Thanksgiving

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Chipola College to go virtual in March, school officials adopted the slogan, “Stay Home, Stay Well and Excel at Chipola College.” As students returned to campus for fall classes, this slogan changed to “Stay Well and Excel at Chipola.”

Chipola President Dr. Clemmons said the fall schedule of classes was designed with options to cover every student’s needs with classes offered in person, through Zoom, online, or through a combination of these. To help reduce exposure related to travel and gatherings, following the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30, all classes will move to a virtual format.

Since the last class day for fall Session A academic classes is Dec. 8, going virtual will the reduce the number of face-to-face class meetings by three. Final exams will be given online, and students will be asked not to return to campus after Nov. 30 except by appointment.

Working with leaders from all areas of campus life, Dr. Clemmons developed “Keys to a Healthy Campus” to guide students and employees as they work together to provide a safe learning and working environment.