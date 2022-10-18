'Fall In Love with JaCo' expo is Thursday

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will host a business expo and community showcase on Thursday, Oct. 20, 3-7 p.m. at Citizens Lodge, 4574 Lodge Drive, in Marianna.

The theme of the free, early autumn event is “Fall In Love with JaCo.”

It will showcase local businesses and community organizations gathered at one location displaying their products and services.

In addition to the exhibits and the opportunity to talk with the representatives manning them, attendees will have a chance to snag some giveaways and raffle prizes.

There will be music and other entertainment, and local food trucks will be selling at the event.

“Fall in Love with JaCo presents a tremendous opportunity for local businesses and community organizations to engage directly with residents from across Jackson County and nearby communities who are seeking both consumer products and professional services, particularly from local businesses,” said Tiffany Garling, Chamber president and CEO.

“We’re very happy to work with our members and the business community to support this ‘buy local’ theme in the months leading up to the largest retails holidays and provide companies with a centralized location to showcase their products and services, attract customers, and help grow their businesses.”

For more information contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.