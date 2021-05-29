 Skip to main content
Family includes 2 new doctors
Family includes 2 new doctors

Dr. Ki’ara Malone and Dr. Joselyn Miller

Dr. Ki'ara Malone, left, and Dr. Joselyn Miller

 PROVIDED

Proud parents Milton and Tina Sample and Charles Miller are excited to share that their daughters, Ki’ara Malone and Joselyn Miller, have both become doctors in 2021.

The new doctors are the granddaughters of the Rev. Earnestine Daniels, of Campbellton, and the late Mance Daniels and the great-granddaughters of the late Willie and Bernice Olds and Andrew and Addie Daniels.

Their family is extremely proud of their accomplishments: Dr. Ki’ara Malone becoming a Doctor of Pharmacy and Dr. Joselyn Miller becoming a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

As the late Willie Olds would say, “Our God is a good God!”

Dr. Ki’ara Malone

Dr. Malone

 PROVIDED
Dr. Joselyn Miller

Dr. Miller

 PROVIDED
