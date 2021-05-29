Family includes 2 new doctors

Proud parents Milton and Tina Sample and Charles Miller are excited to share that their daughters, Ki’ara Malone and Joselyn Miller, have both become doctors in 2021.

The new doctors are the granddaughters of the Rev. Earnestine Daniels, of Campbellton, and the late Mance Daniels and the great-granddaughters of the late Willie and Bernice Olds and Andrew and Addie Daniels.

Their family is extremely proud of their accomplishments: Dr. Ki’ara Malone becoming a Doctor of Pharmacy and Dr. Joselyn Miller becoming a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

As the late Willie Olds would say, “Our God is a good God!”