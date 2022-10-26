Family opens Taqueria El Camino

Homemade tamales cooked in corn husks will be on the table for sale at a mere $2 each during Chattahoochee’s Final Friday party on Oct. 28.

They’ll be prepared by Juana Rodriguez, the matriarch of a local family where three generations are involved in the food truck they recently opened together in a vacant lot off U.S. 90 (Chattahoochee’s Washington Street).

Chattahoochee Main Street hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Sept. 14 opening day for their business, Taqueria El Camino. Roughly translated, that means a Mexican-specialty restaurant that’s “on the road.”

The family will leave the truck parked in place on Final Friday, bringing a big batch of tamales to the nearby party grounds instead.

But if you stop by the truck sometime, you’ll have access to everything on the menu, which also includes four taco varieties (steak, chicken, pork and beef-based birria) along with quesadillas, burritos, tortillas, tortos, quesas, sopes and more.

It’s open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time. Tamales, though, are available only on Fridays and Saturdays because they are so time- and labor-intensive to make.

The truck has been a family affair from the start.

Juana and Felix Rodriguez Sr., the seniors of the group, made the decision to plunge in after many discussions with their four grown children, son Felix Jr. and their three daughters. The brothers and sisters came up with the name.

All of them have a hand in the business, but Felix Jr. and his sister Leticia, a resident of Sneads, are there the most, manning it day to day with help from their two sisters when they have time off from their jobs. Felix Sr. makes frequent runs to make sure they have all the supplies they need as customers deplete what’s on hand. He and Juana help with their children’s kids, too.

The third generation includes the children of Leticia Rodriguez, ages 6, 5 and 3. Her oldest likes to pitch in and help her make tortillas, forming balls of dough and putting them on the presser. He shows a lot of interest in the process, she said, and another of her youngsters likes to help put lids on containers and help stack supplies.

“It’s pretty exciting, honestly,” their mother said. “To see my parents work toward something so hard, and seeing my children help, it makes me happy. What they’ve taught me, they’re teaching my children, too, through me.”

Her parents, both from Mexico, met after both had moved to the United States. They settled in Chattahoochee early on. Felix Sr. is also well-known in Jackson County, where he worked many years at Jackson Farms and became a crew chief on the team.

Juana has always spent most of her time tending to the family. Feeding four youngsters day after day sharpened her already formidable skills in the kitchen, her daughter Leticia said, and she was really the one to first promote the idea of a food truck.

Their prices are notably low. Her parents’ need to nurture has something to do with that decision, and it’s a family characteristic they passed down to their children.

“That’s what we want: People enjoying our food that they were able to get at a good price,” Leticia Rodriguez said. “We understand people are living paycheck to paycheck, and they want and need something good and filling and affordable. It makes us feel good, to be providing that.”

Passing down skills involved in the mastery of Mexican-based dishes is just one cultural treasure her parents have given their children. All of them are fluent in both Spanish and English, and they know their roots.

They used to visit Mexico twice a year to be with family members remaining there, as well. Their truck’s graphics feature Mexican themes, a choice that pays homage to those roots.

The Rodriguez family is hoping their food truck will become an iconic presence here over time, as a business rooted in community care but on wheels, too, so they’re able to venture when they choose. They’re also hoping for a big Friday this week, anticipating the sight of happy customers as they peel away those corn husks to find great eats inside.