Farm City Breakfast set for Nov. 19

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Farm Credit of Northwest Florida and the Jackson County Extension Office will host the 47th Annual Farm City Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Jackson County Extension Office on Penn Avenue in Marianna.

The annual event is designed to honor the heritage and bounty of Jackson County agriculture, and to acknowledge its role as a vital contributor to the economy of the county.

Farm Credit of Northwest Florida will sponsor the breakfast that is provided at no charge to the public. Registration and the serving of breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 7:15 a.m.

Advanced registration is required due to COVID-19 protocols. Visit www.jacksoncounty.com or call the Chamber at 850-482-8060.

There will be presentations from local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, along with recognition of the Outstanding Farm Family; Peanut, Cotton, Corn, Tree, Hay, and Specialty Crop Farmers of the Year; as well as the Conservationist, and Cattleman of the Year. Farm Bureau will also be recognizing one farm through the “This Farm C.A.R.E.S.” program.