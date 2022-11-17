Farm-City celebration held in Jackson County

The 49th annual Jackson County Farm-City Celebration was held Tuesday night at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna.

There were 12 farm families recognized, a young scholarship winner, a local business, and an individual volunteer supportive of, but not directly involved in, agriculture.

The Robert Chambliss family of the Malone area took home honors as Outstanding Farm Family of 2022.

Matt Ball of Cottondale is Peanut Farmer of the Year.

Zeke Williams of Grand Ridge is Cotton Farmer of the Year.

Craig Bishop is Corn Farmer of the Year.

Angela Gonella Diaza is Cattleman of the Year.

Bill Conrad of the Bascom area is Hay Farmer of the Year.

Josie C. Wright is Specialty Crop Farmer of the Year.

Pete and Mary Meadows are Tree Farmers of the Year.

Ted Bruner is Conservationist of the Year.

Syler Alan Griffin is the 2022 winner of the Ed Jowers Future of Agriculture Farm City Scholarship.

Herman Laramore with Bar L Ranch and Dr. Daniel Colvin with the North American Farms each earned recognition from the County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) program this year.

AgVocators of the Year honors went to the Anderson Columbia highway construction company.

The AgVocator Volunteer of the Year is Charlotte Gardner.

Learn more about the honorees in an upcoming edition of the Floridan.