Farm City honorees named

COVID-19 ruined a lot of traditional celebrations in 2020. One of those was the annual Farm City event that, since 1973, has been held in Jackson County to honor the interdependence of farm- and city-dwellers, the producers that feed the world and the appreciative communities that they impact as leading contributors to their local economies.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, and the UF/IFAS Extension Service Jackson County have partnered to provide the Farm City event for many years.

A highlight, and the longstanding original element of the event, is the recognition of outstanding farm families with special Farm City awards at a large community meal. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tradition of holding a community breakfast with several hundred people in attendance was not feasible.

Because there was no opportunity for public recognition, farm families were not selected for six of the annual awards: Outstanding Farm Family, Peanut Farmer of the Year, Cotton Farmer of the Year, Specialty Crop Farmer of the Year, Conservationists of the Year, and Tree Farmer of the Year.

However, there were four farm families and a scholarship winner that were selected for recognition in 2020.