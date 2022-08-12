 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS

Farm Share produce giveaway is Aug. 16 in Cypress

Free produce will be distributed in cooperation with Farm Share on Tuesday, Aug.16.

The event will be at Cypress United Methodist Church, from 1 p.m. until all food is gone.

It is a drive-through, pop-trunk event.

The church is located at 6267 Cemetery Ave., in Cypress (Grand Ridge for GPS).

4-part sing is Aug. 14

An old-fashioned four-part community hymn sing will be held Aug. 14, 2-4 p.m. at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement clubhouse.

The settlement is at 17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Road, in Blountstown.

