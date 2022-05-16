Farmers Market opens big in Marianna

By ribbon-cutting time at 10 a.m. last Saturday, many vendors at the Marianna City Farmers Market had sold significant amounts of their product on opening day of the spring and summer market season.

It was an auspicious start, with a steady flow of buyers strolling booths and loading up on product, signing up for door prizes, chatting with vendors and snagging eats on the day.

DJ Diamond D provided a backdrop of sound for the celebration of locally-grown vegetables and ornamentals, locally-made crafts and specialty products, honey produced by busy bees in local fields, and arts made by the hands of local talent.

Sally Waxgiser has been part of the market family for many of the 46 years that the Jackson County Growers Association has been in existence (and now doing business as the Marianna City Farmers Market), and for all the years it has been based at the location at Madison Street Park. She has served in many roles for it, and is currently the group’s promotional specialist and treasurer.

She was well-pleased with Saturday’s event and is more than a little optimistic about the season now in full swing.

“The market is growing by leaps and bounds,” she said. “We’re bursting at the seams, poised for our biggest year in over 40 years.”

Among those new to the market this year are a farm-fresh eggs vendor, a bonsai grower and seller, and a baker. Some veterans of the market, like the soap-maker, are expanding their lines this year, as well.

The market will soon be burgeoning with more and more produce as the growing and harvesting season progresses. Waxgiser said vendors are seeing an eager customer base grow larger, especially over the last three years in the wake of Hurricane Michael and the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More people are realizing from those experiences how vital it is, and how fortunate we are, to have this local food supply in a time when we’re so keenly aware of the importance of rebuilding community ourselves after some real challenges,” Waxgiser said. “We have more members and we have customers out in force. The last two years have been our best so far and we’re tracking to have our best year yet in 2022.”

The market will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until around noon-depending on how fast their products sell.

Based on the way things went Saturday, it’ll be a good idea to get there early.