Farmers’ Market to open with spring ribbon-cutting

Event set for May 14

Johnny Godwin mans his booth at Marianna City Farmers Market in this 2021 file photo.

 FLORIDAN FILE

The Marianna City Farmers’ Market will officially open for the spring season on Saturday, May 14, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony a Madison Street Park to celebrate the start-up.

That’s set for 10 a.m. The event is being held in partnership between the involved vendors, Main Street Marianna and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

The Market will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until noon.

Local farmers will sell fresh fruits and vegetables and local craft vendors sell a selection of plants, flowers, jellies, jams, honey, baked goods as well as other handmade items such as soaps, bamboo cooking utensils and more.

For more information, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.

